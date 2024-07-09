Left Menu

China's Dominance Faces Global Competition in Olympic Diving

China aims to sweep all diving gold medals at the Paris Olympics, following their strong performance at previous games. Key athletes like Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi are front-runners, but nations like Mexico and the UK are emerging as strong contenders, making the competition intense.

China is set to attempt a historic clean sweep of all diving gold medals at the Paris Olympics, having dominated the sport in previous games. The nation previously won seven out of eight golds at the last two Olympics and continued its impressive streak at subsequent world championships.

This year in Qatar, however, saw some cracks in China's dominance with divers from other countries clinching four golds. With a mix of seasoned champions and emerging talents, China's team promises to be a formidable force in Paris.

Among the standout athletes is Quan Hongchan, who gained fame by winning Tokyo gold at just 14. Her primary competition for the women's 10m platform comes from teammate Chen Yuxi. In the women's 3m springboard, top diver Chen Yiwen faces tough competition from friend and gold medallist Chang Yani, who is recovering from an injury.

