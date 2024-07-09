China's Dominance Faces Global Competition in Olympic Diving

China is set to attempt a historic clean sweep of all diving gold medals at the Paris Olympics, having dominated the sport in previous games. The nation previously won seven out of eight golds at the last two Olympics and continued its impressive streak at subsequent world championships.

This year in Qatar, however, saw some cracks in China's dominance with divers from other countries clinching four golds. With a mix of seasoned champions and emerging talents, China's team promises to be a formidable force in Paris.

Among the standout athletes is Quan Hongchan, who gained fame by winning Tokyo gold at just 14. Her primary competition for the women's 10m platform comes from teammate Chen Yuxi. In the women's 3m springboard, top diver Chen Yiwen faces tough competition from friend and gold medallist Chang Yani, who is recovering from an injury.

