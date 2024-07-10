Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Exciting Player Draft Unveils Fresh Talent

The Ultimate Table Tennis franchises finalized their rosters for the UTT 2024, selecting 48 players, including 16 international stars. The event, scheduled from August 22 to September 7 in Chennai, introduces two new teams: Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers. The draft signifies global interest and promise of high competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) franchises concluded a thrilling Player Draft on Wednesday, selecting 48 players from around the globe for the UTT 2024, which will take place in Chennai from August 22 to September 7. The rosters now feature 16 international players, demonstrating the event's growing allure.

This season, the UTT expands to eight teams, including new additions Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers. The Patriots made a significant move by drafting India's top-ranked player Sreeja Akula, while Ahmedabad secured Manush Shah and Romnian star Bernadette Szocs, ranked world No. 10.

"Today's Player Draft is a testament to UTT's global appeal. With eight teams this year, we aim to elevate the competition to new heights," said UTT promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj. Defending champions Goa Challengers retained key player Harmeet Desai and added players like Yangzi Liu of Australia and Indian talents Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sayali Wani to their roster.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

