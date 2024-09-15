Arsenal Clinches Third Consecutive Win at Tottenham

Arsenal emerged victorious against arch-rival Tottenham in a north London derby, securing a 1-0 win and marking their third consecutive win at Tottenham's stadium.

Gabriel Magalhaes was the hero, with his 64th-minute header proving decisive. Despite Tottenham's pressure and dominance, Arsenal's defense stood strong throughout the game.

This victory is crucial for Arsenal as they continue to chase defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)