Arsenal Clinches Third Consecutive Win at Tottenham

Arsenal defeated arch-rival Tottenham 1-0 in a fiercely contested north London derby, marking their third consecutive victory at Tottenham's stadium. Gabriel Magalhaes scored the decisive goal in the 64th minute. Despite Tottenham's dominance for much of the game, Arsenal's defense held firm, securing essential points in the Premier League race.

Updated: 15-09-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:54 IST
Arsenal emerged victorious against arch-rival Tottenham in a north London derby, securing a 1-0 win and marking their third consecutive win at Tottenham's stadium.

Gabriel Magalhaes was the hero, with his 64th-minute header proving decisive. Despite Tottenham's pressure and dominance, Arsenal's defense stood strong throughout the game.

This victory is crucial for Arsenal as they continue to chase defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

