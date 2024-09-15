Argentine Rookie Shines for Williams at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto scored his first Formula One points for Williams, finishing eighth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His performance helps the team move ahead of Alpine in the standings. Replacing Logan Sargeant, Colapinto outqualified teammate Alex Albon, impressing team boss James Vowles and securing his place in the sport.
Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto made an impressive debut for Williams by scoring his first-ever points in Formula One at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 21-year-old driver, brought in to replace American Logan Sargeant, finished in eighth place while teammate Alex Albon secured seventh in a significant upgrade for the team.
This strong finish propelled Williams ahead of Alpine in the team standings. Albon acknowledged that normally two scoring positions are the fight, but securing both seventh and eighth at Baku is a considerable achievement for the team that rarely competes for more than two points each race weekend.
Colapinto, who outqualified Albon for the race, expressed his gratitude to Williams for the belief they showed in him. With limited races before handing over the car to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in 2025, Colapinto aims to make a strong impression and prove his merit in Formula One.
