Left Menu

Argentine Rookie Shines for Williams at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto scored his first Formula One points for Williams, finishing eighth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His performance helps the team move ahead of Alpine in the standings. Replacing Logan Sargeant, Colapinto outqualified teammate Alex Albon, impressing team boss James Vowles and securing his place in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:58 IST
Argentine Rookie Shines for Williams at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto made an impressive debut for Williams by scoring his first-ever points in Formula One at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 21-year-old driver, brought in to replace American Logan Sargeant, finished in eighth place while teammate Alex Albon secured seventh in a significant upgrade for the team.

This strong finish propelled Williams ahead of Alpine in the team standings. Albon acknowledged that normally two scoring positions are the fight, but securing both seventh and eighth at Baku is a considerable achievement for the team that rarely competes for more than two points each race weekend.

Colapinto, who outqualified Albon for the race, expressed his gratitude to Williams for the belief they showed in him. With limited races before handing over the car to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in 2025, Colapinto aims to make a strong impression and prove his merit in Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024