Manchester United's Injury Woes and Squad Rotations for League Cup Clash

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag announced that left back Luke Shaw will miss Wednesday's League Cup match against Barnsley due to a lingering calf injury. Shaw had hoped to return after the international break.

Though Ten Hag is optimistic about Shaw's progress, he declined to provide a definitive timeline for the 29-year-old's return. 'First, Luke Shaw, he's progressing but not ready yet to be selected,' Ten Hag stated.

Meanwhile, centre backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, along with full back Noussair Mazraoui, are fit and available for selection. Ten Hag also emphasized the need for player rotations to manage the congested fixture schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)