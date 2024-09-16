Left Menu

Manchester United's Injury Woes and Squad Rotations for League Cup Clash

Manchester United's manager, Erik Ten Hag, confirmed that left back Luke Shaw is still sidelined for the League Cup game against Barnsley due to a calf injury. While center backs Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and full back Noussair Mazraoui will be available, several key players still remain injured.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag announced that left back Luke Shaw will miss Wednesday's League Cup match against Barnsley due to a lingering calf injury. Shaw had hoped to return after the international break.

Though Ten Hag is optimistic about Shaw's progress, he declined to provide a definitive timeline for the 29-year-old's return. 'First, Luke Shaw, he's progressing but not ready yet to be selected,' Ten Hag stated.

Meanwhile, centre backs Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, along with full back Noussair Mazraoui, are fit and available for selection. Ten Hag also emphasized the need for player rotations to manage the congested fixture schedule.

