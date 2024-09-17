Sports News Roundup: Contracts, Injuries, and Legal Battles

The Detroit Red Wings have secured forward Lucas Raymond with an eight-year contract worth $64.6 million, placing high hopes on their up-and-coming star. The news arrives as multiple players face end-of-season injuries, such as Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

In other developments, U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles has filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland after being stripped of her Olympic bronze medal. The appeal is a response to a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) favoring Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosu.

Meanwhile, the MLB players union has launched a lawsuit against DraftKings and FanDuel, accusing the sports betting platforms of unauthorized use of player names and likenesses. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)