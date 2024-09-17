Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Contracts, Injuries, and Legal Battles

This summary highlights recent sports news, including contracts, injuries, and legal battles. Key updates include Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond signing an 8-year contract, gymnast Jordan Chiles appealing a medal stripping decision, and MLB players union suing DraftKings and FanDuel over name and likeness use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Detroit Red Wings have secured forward Lucas Raymond with an eight-year contract worth $64.6 million, placing high hopes on their up-and-coming star. The news arrives as multiple players face end-of-season injuries, such as Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

In other developments, U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles has filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland after being stripped of her Olympic bronze medal. The appeal is a response to a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) favoring Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosu.

Meanwhile, the MLB players union has launched a lawsuit against DraftKings and FanDuel, accusing the sports betting platforms of unauthorized use of player names and likenesses. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

