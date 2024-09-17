Left Menu

The Kalyani School and Millennium School Dominate Loyola Football Cup 2024

The Kalyani School and Millennium School demonstrated remarkable prowess in the Loyola Football Cup 2024, securing significant victories across various age groups. Shaurya Anand's stellar performance led Kalyani's Under-16 team, while Aarush Joshi and Aarit Deodhar powered Millennium's Under-16 side to impressive wins.

The Kalyani School and Millennium School Dominate Loyola Football Cup 2024
Kalyani School's Shaurya Anand in action during Loyola Football Cup (Image: LFC). Image Credit: ANI
At the Loyola Football Cup 2024, The Kalyani School and Millennium School emerged as the standout teams in high-scoring games, particularly in the Under-14 and Under-16 categories. Shaurya Anand's five-goal spree propelled Kalyani's Under-16 team to an 8-1 win over St. Patricks School, while Millennium School benefited from Aarush Joshi and Aarit Deodhar's hat-tricks in their 8-3 triumph over St. Xavier's School.

Shaurya's goals came at 26', 35', 37', 39', and 46', with Jay Kore, Aarav Nayar, and Abrahim Somjee also contributing to the scoreline. Millennium's side saw goals from Joshi at 1', 11', and 30' and Deodhar at 20', 28', and 60', along with Arjun Kaultkee and Pratamesh Gaikwad adding to the tally. St. Xavier's managed to score three times, courtesy of an own goal by Arya Inamdar and a brace by Eric Pappani.

Other notable matches included The Kalyani School's Under-14 team defeating St. Patrick's School 4-1 and their Under-12 team securing a 3-1 win. Millennium National School continued their strong showing with a 3-1 victory in the Under-14 category and a narrow 2-1 win in the Under-12 group, with Suyash Todkar scoring the match-winner.

