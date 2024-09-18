Bangladesh Unveils Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Excludes Veteran Rumana Ahmed

Bangladesh has announced their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024, notably excluding seasoned all-rounder Rumana Ahmed. Alongside Rumana, players Rubya Haider, Shorifa Khatun, Sabikun Nahar, and Ishma Tanjim have also been left out.

Chief selector Sajjad Ahmed explained Rumana's omission despite her experience in 87 T20Is, citing her poor performance in the Asia Cup. 'She is a middle-order bat who isn't fulfilling the batting requirements in T20s,' Ahmed told ESPNcricinfo.

The 15-player squad includes fresh faces like uncapped top-order batter Taj Nehar and Under-19 star Disha Biswas. Experienced legspinner Fahima Khatun has been recalled, while batter Sobhana Mostary retains her spot despite recent struggles, due to a lack of alternatives.

Sajjad Ahmed discussed the competitive nature of the tournament, with ten teams playing 23 matches across the UAE. Bangladesh's campaign kicks off against Scotland on October 3.

The squad lists Nigar Sultana as captain, supported by notable players including Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, and new talents aimed to boost the lineup. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)