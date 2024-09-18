Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Named Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Promises New Era for IPL Team

Ricky Ponting has been appointed as the new head coach of Punjab Kings for the 2025 IPL season and beyond. The former Australia captain expressed enthusiasm for the challenge and promised significant improvements for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:17 IST
Ricky Ponting Named Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Promises New Era for IPL Team
Ricky Ponting. (Picture: Punjab AKings). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed his enthusiasm on Wednesday after being named the new head coach of Punjab Kings, describing it as a 'new challenge.' The announcement was made earlier that day by the franchise, confirming Ponting's role starting from the 2025 IPL season.

Ponting conveyed his gratitude towards the Punjab-based team for the opportunity and highlighted his positive discussions with the team's owners. 'I am grateful to Punjab Kings for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to take on this new challenge,' Ponting stated. He assured fans they would witness a markedly different Punjab Kings team, aligning with the owners' vision to reward long-time supporters.

Ponting's appointment makes him the third head coach for Punjab Kings in four seasons. The team finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season and has not reached the playoffs since 2014, when they were runners-up. One of Ponting's initial tasks will be identifying players for retention as per IPL's upcoming retention rules. Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon expressed delight over Ponting's appointment, emphasizing his extensive experience and ability to develop a successful squad.

Ponting's IPL journey began in 2008 with Kolkata Knight Riders and later with Mumbai Indians, where he played a critical role in their first title win. His coaching tenure includes stints with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, achieving one championship and several playoff appearances. Recently, Ponting led Washington Freedom to the title in the 2024 Major League Cricket season and has been head of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024