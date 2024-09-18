Ricky Ponting Named Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Promises New Era for IPL Team

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed his enthusiasm on Wednesday after being named the new head coach of Punjab Kings, describing it as a 'new challenge.' The announcement was made earlier that day by the franchise, confirming Ponting's role starting from the 2025 IPL season.

Ponting conveyed his gratitude towards the Punjab-based team for the opportunity and highlighted his positive discussions with the team's owners. 'I am grateful to Punjab Kings for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to take on this new challenge,' Ponting stated. He assured fans they would witness a markedly different Punjab Kings team, aligning with the owners' vision to reward long-time supporters.

Ponting's appointment makes him the third head coach for Punjab Kings in four seasons. The team finished ninth in the 2024 IPL season and has not reached the playoffs since 2014, when they were runners-up. One of Ponting's initial tasks will be identifying players for retention as per IPL's upcoming retention rules. Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon expressed delight over Ponting's appointment, emphasizing his extensive experience and ability to develop a successful squad.

Ponting's IPL journey began in 2008 with Kolkata Knight Riders and later with Mumbai Indians, where he played a critical role in their first title win. His coaching tenure includes stints with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, achieving one championship and several playoff appearances. Recently, Ponting led Washington Freedom to the title in the 2024 Major League Cricket season and has been head of strategy for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League since 2021.

