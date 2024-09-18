Diamond League Sets Record $9 Million Prize Money for 2025 Season

The Diamond League is set to make history in 2025 with record-breaking prize money exceeding $9 million, organizers announced on Wednesday. This amount is part of a total $18 million set aside for athletes, which now includes equal pay for both genders and additional promotional fees for top athletes.

Compared to the pandemic-affected period from 2021 to 2024, this new total represents a nearly one-third increase. Investments will also target travel, transport, accommodation, medical, and physiotherapy services for athletes. Each of the 14 Diamond League meets of the 2025 regular season, scheduled to begin in April, will award $500,000 in prize money, with the final in August providing $2.24 million.

Significantly, the overall prize money per discipline at series meetings will range from $30,000 to $50,000, and from $60,000 to $100,000 at the final. This announcement follows World Athletics' decision to remunerate Olympic champions, highlighting the evolving financial landscape of professional athletics. Additionally, Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track will offer even more lucrative rewards, totaling $12.6 million in 2025, further enhancing competition within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)