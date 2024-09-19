Wallabies Revamp Backline Ahead of Crucial All Blacks Clash

Australia's rugby coach Joe Schmidt has overhauled the Wallabies' backline and made one forward change for Saturday's Rugby Championship face-off against the formidable All Blacks. The match at Stadium Australia follows a demoralizing 67-27 defeat by Argentina just two weeks ago.

In a press conference on Thursday, Schmidt emphasized the team's need to regain confidence. "Hopefully we've built a little bit of confidence back but you can't build confidence on porous foundations," he stated. Schmidt stressed the importance of a dose of reality to set the week's tone.

Among the key changes, Noah Lolesio returns to flyhalf, partnering with recalled scrumhalf Nic White. Tom Wright and Hunter Paisami also rejoin the team post-injury, with Paisami expected to bring powerful running back to the centers. The forward pack sees Fraser McReight making his first appearance of the year, sidelining Carlo Tizzano despite his strong recent performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)