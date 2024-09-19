Left Menu

Wallabies Revamp Backline Ahead of Crucial All Blacks Clash

Australia’s coach Joe Schmidt introduced significant changes to the Wallabies' backline for the Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks. Confidence has been shaky following a heavy defeat to Argentina. Key players return from injury, bolstering the lineup, while expectations remain low for reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:02 IST
Wallabies Revamp Backline Ahead of Crucial All Blacks Clash

Australia's rugby coach Joe Schmidt has overhauled the Wallabies' backline and made one forward change for Saturday's Rugby Championship face-off against the formidable All Blacks. The match at Stadium Australia follows a demoralizing 67-27 defeat by Argentina just two weeks ago.

In a press conference on Thursday, Schmidt emphasized the team's need to regain confidence. "Hopefully we've built a little bit of confidence back but you can't build confidence on porous foundations," he stated. Schmidt stressed the importance of a dose of reality to set the week's tone.

Among the key changes, Noah Lolesio returns to flyhalf, partnering with recalled scrumhalf Nic White. Tom Wright and Hunter Paisami also rejoin the team post-injury, with Paisami expected to bring powerful running back to the centers. The forward pack sees Fraser McReight making his first appearance of the year, sidelining Carlo Tizzano despite his strong recent performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024