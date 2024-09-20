Toyam Hyderabad Leads Charge in Legends League Cricket 2024 with Suresh Raina as Captain

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) is inviting shareholders to enjoy the thrill of Legends League Cricket 2024 with complimentary tickets to all matches featuring its newly acquired Hyderabad franchise, Toyam Hyderabad. The team, led by Indian cricket legend Suresh Raina, will compete against top franchises this season.

The season, commencing on September 20, will see Toyam Hyderabad playing across venues like Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar. Under Raina's leadership, Toyam Hyderabad aims to be a strong contender for the championship.

The team's impressive roster includes players like Shaun Marsh, Hashim Amla, and Monty Panesar, while coaching responsibilities rest with Nikhil Chopra. CMD & Chairman of TSL, Mohamedali Budhwani, expressed eagerness for shareholders to support their team, emphasizing the morale boost that their presence provides.

