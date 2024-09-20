Left Menu

McLaren Surges Past Red Bull in F1 Constructors' Race Ahead of Singapore GP

McLaren overtakes Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructors' race due to Oscar Piastri's victory. Lando Norris aims to challenge Max Verstappen for the drivers' title. Focus remains on McLaren's legal rear wing. Ferrari, Mercedes are also in contention. Red Bull faces challenges ahead in upcoming races like Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sindhudurg | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:37 IST
McLaren Surges Past Red Bull in F1 Constructors' Race Ahead of Singapore GP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McLaren has taken the lead over Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructors' standings, thanks to Oscar Piastri's victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This week, Lando Norris has closed in slightly on Max Verstappen's drivers' title lead.

The discussion in F1 circles this week revolves around McLaren's controversial but reportedly legal rear wing. Both Ferrari and Mercedes remain strong competitors.

Red Bull is dealing with car setup issues, making upcoming races like Singapore critical for their season performance. Meanwhile, FIA President Ben Sulayem's comments and the extreme conditions in Singapore add further drama to the Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024