McLaren Surges Past Red Bull in F1 Constructors' Race Ahead of Singapore GP

McLaren has taken the lead over Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructors' standings, thanks to Oscar Piastri's victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This week, Lando Norris has closed in slightly on Max Verstappen's drivers' title lead.

The discussion in F1 circles this week revolves around McLaren's controversial but reportedly legal rear wing. Both Ferrari and Mercedes remain strong competitors.

Red Bull is dealing with car setup issues, making upcoming races like Singapore critical for their season performance. Meanwhile, FIA President Ben Sulayem's comments and the extreme conditions in Singapore add further drama to the Grand Prix.

