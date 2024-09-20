India's Bowlers Dominate as Bangladesh Crumble in First Test Innings

On the second day of the opening Test, Bangladesh were all out for a meager 149, trailing India by a daunting 227 runs.

Responding to India's 376, Bangladesh managed only 47.1 overs in their first innings, struggling against India's bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah led with figures of 4/50, while Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with two wickets each.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 32 runs. Earlier, India resumed at 339/6, eventually being bowled out for 376, with Ravichandran Ashwin's knock ending at 113. Hasan Mahmud shone for Bangladesh, completing a five-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)