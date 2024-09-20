Left Menu

India's Bowlers Dominate as Bangladesh Crumble in First Test Innings

Bangladesh were bowled out for 149, trailing India by 227 runs in the opening Test. Jasprit Bumrah led with four wickets as India wrapped up Bangladesh's innings in 47.1 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century for India, who were bowled out for 376. Hasan Mahmud took five wickets for Bangladesh.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:29 IST
On the second day of the opening Test, Bangladesh were all out for a meager 149, trailing India by a daunting 227 runs.

Responding to India's 376, Bangladesh managed only 47.1 overs in their first innings, struggling against India's bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah led with figures of 4/50, while Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with two wickets each.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 32 runs. Earlier, India resumed at 339/6, eventually being bowled out for 376, with Ravichandran Ashwin's knock ending at 113. Hasan Mahmud shone for Bangladesh, completing a five-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

