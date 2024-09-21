Afghanistan Clinches Series with Commanding Win Over South Africa

Afghanistan registered another emphatic victory over South Africa on Friday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sharjah. A record-setting century by Rahmanullah Gurbaz propelled Afghanistan to 311-4 in 50 overs. Celebrating his 26th birthday, Rashid Khan then took five wickets, dismissing South Africa for 134.

This victory marked Afghanistan's first ever series win over South Africa, a feat they achieved after winning the series opener on Wednesday by six wickets. Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Afghanistan dominated from the outset as the flat pitch offered little assistance to the South African bowlers.

Gurbaz became Afghanistan's leading ODI centurion, tallying seven centuries, with a knock of 105 off 110 balls while Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 86 helped set an imposing score. South African captain Temba Bavuma's return from illness and a solid opening partnership with Tony de Zorzi could not prevent a collapse, with Rashid Khan and Nangeyalia Kharote claiming nine wickets between them. The final match of the series is set for Sunday in Sharjah.

