Left Menu

Pakistan Names Squad for First Test Against England: Noman Ali Included

Pakistan has announced their 15-member squad for the first Test against England in Multan starting October 7. Veteran spinner Noman Ali replaces injured pacer Khurram Shahzad. Aamer Jamal returns to the squad after recovering from an injury. The team, led by Shan Masood, aims to break a home Test winless streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:43 IST
Pakistan Names Squad for First Test Against England: Noman Ali Included
Pakistan team. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has announced a 15-member squad for the first Test against England, to be played in Multan from October 7. The squad includes 37-year-old spinner Noman Ali, who replaces the injured pacer Khurram Shahzad. Noman has taken 47 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 33.53, with a career-best 7 for 70 against Sri Lanka.

Coach Jason Gillespie emphasized the need for rest ahead of the busy schedule. 'With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England,' he noted. 'We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin.'

All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who missed the Bangladesh Tests due to injury, is fit to play. Pakistan, currently eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, aims to break a home Test winless streak that dates back to February 2021. The squad is led by Shan Masood, who faces pressure to deliver a home victory against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024