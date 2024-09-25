Pakistan Names Squad for First Test Against England: Noman Ali Included

Pakistan has announced a 15-member squad for the first Test against England, to be played in Multan from October 7. The squad includes 37-year-old spinner Noman Ali, who replaces the injured pacer Khurram Shahzad. Noman has taken 47 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 33.53, with a career-best 7 for 70 against Sri Lanka.

Coach Jason Gillespie emphasized the need for rest ahead of the busy schedule. 'With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England,' he noted. 'We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin.'

All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who missed the Bangladesh Tests due to injury, is fit to play. Pakistan, currently eighth in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings, aims to break a home Test winless streak that dates back to February 2021. The squad is led by Shan Masood, who faces pressure to deliver a home victory against England.

