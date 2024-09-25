Bangladesh Coach Calls for Improved Performance in Crucial Test Against India

In a candid reflection, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe voiced his disappointment in his team's underwhelming display in the opening Test against India. Hathurusinghe acknowledged that the players did not live up to their potential but promised a more focused and strategic approach in the crucial second game beginning Friday.

Top-order batsmen Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran Shakib Al Hasan made promising starts in the first innings but failed to convert them into substantial scores. The second innings saw similar patterns with Shanto, Zakir Hasan, and Shadman Islam falling short despite getting good starts. This inconsistency resulted in a heavy defeat for Bangladesh.

Hathurusinghe emphasized the need for the team to adapt to the challenges posed by the Indian side and to prolong their batting efforts. The coach hinted at possible adjustments to the playing eleven based on the pitch conditions, which are expected to favor spinners at the Green Park stadium. Despite uncertainties regarding the exact track that will be used, Hathurusinghe remains optimistic about the team's adaptability and readiness.

