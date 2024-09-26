Left Menu

Wallabies Coach Joe Schmidt Revamps Team Ahead of Final Rugby Championship Test

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has dropped Marika Koroibete for the final Rugby Championship test and replaced him with Dylan Pietsch. Other team adjustments include Jake Gordon returning as scrumhalf and Ben Donaldson as backup flyhalf. Australia aims to improve following their recent loss to New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:03 IST
In a significant shake-up, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has decided to axe winger Marika Koroibete for the final Rugby Championship test, replacing him with Dylan Pietsch for the upcoming clash against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Koroibete, who was named Australia's best test player in 2019 and 2022, has struggled during the current Championship, notably dropping crucial passes in their 31-28 loss to New Zealand in Sydney last week. Pietsch, celebrated as the 15th indigenous Australian to play for the Wallabies, demonstrated his skills as a replacement in the prior match and is now rewarded with a starting position.

Other team changes include Jake Gordon stepping in at scrumhalf for Nic White, and Ben Donaldson taking over as the backup to flyhalf Noah Lolesio, filling in for Tom Lynagh. James Slipper, who recently became the most capped Wallaby, will rest, allowing Isaac Kailea to return from injury as backup loosehead prop. Coach Schmidt emphasized the need for a stronger start and heightened accuracy in their game against the high-tempo All Blacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

