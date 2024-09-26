Injury cuts short Dwayne Bravo's farewell CPL season

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played his last match in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after his farewell season was cut short due to an injury, according to ESPNcricinfo. Bravo was set to retire from the league after the end of the tournament. However, on Tuesday he sustained a groin injury while fielding against the St Lucia Kings in Tarouba.

Considered to be one of the decorated West Indies all-rounders, Bravo was going to turn 41 next month. He ended up sustaining an injury while attempting to complete a catch of St Lucia Kings captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over. He left the field immediately and didn't bowl a single over, which eventually turned out to be his final game in the CPL. He stepped up to bat at the number 11 during TKR's failed attempt to chase down 219.

He faced just a single delivery, which went on to hit him on his thigh. He then retired hurt and was visibly trying to hold back tears. His former compatriot and TKR captain, Kieron Pollard, hailed Bravo for his contribution to cricket and for inspiring everyone with his charismatic personality.

"When he pulled up [injured], it looked pretty serious. Obviously, him coming to bat [at No.11] is not just to win the game, but to know the extent of the injury. We're not sure if this is going to be the end for him but overall, from the team perspective, we just want to tell him thank you very much for all that he has done for cricket, for Trinidad & Tobago, and for the wider world," Pollard had said after the game. "He's been a charismatic person and has been inspiring throughout, and I just want to tell him thank you. He's not in a good space right now, but obviously he's given everything that he has to cricket, and cricket, has rewarded him as well," he added.

Bravo played 107 matches in the CPL, and scored 1,155 runs at an average of 20.62 and a strike rate of 129.33. With the ball, he took 129 wickets at an average of 23.02. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)