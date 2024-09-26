Left Menu

Adam Scott's Quest for Presidents Cup Victory: A Veteran's Determination

Adam Scott has battles enduring losses in the Presidents Cup, never having played on a winning team since his debut in 2003. Now 44, the Australian golfer is optimistic and determined to change the script at the Royal Montreal. As he teams up with Min Woo Lee, Scott is focused on delivering his best performance, understanding his chances are diminishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:41 IST
Adam Scott's Quest for Presidents Cup Victory: A Veteran's Determination
Adam Scott
  • Country:
  • Canada

Veteran golfer Adam Scott has never been part of a winning team in the Presidents Cup, an unfortunate stat in the Internationals' history against the Americans.

Having played 49 matches with 16 different partners, Scott made his debut in 2003 in South Africa, ending in a tie, followed by nine consecutive losses. Now 44, Scott understands his opportunities are dwindling but remains optimistic.

"We are determined to go out there this year and change the script of this event," Scott stated, heading into the matches at Royal Montreal. Team captain Mike Weir emphasizes focus on the present, noting 2019's pivotal logo change under Ernie Els aimed at a new unified identity. Despite past setbacks, Scott's drive and belief in his young team remain unwavering. As the Internationals prepare to face a strong U.S. team led by Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, Scott's experience and determination could be the key to a long-awaited victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024