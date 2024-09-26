Adam Scott's Quest for Presidents Cup Victory: A Veteran's Determination

Veteran golfer Adam Scott has never been part of a winning team in the Presidents Cup, an unfortunate stat in the Internationals' history against the Americans.

Having played 49 matches with 16 different partners, Scott made his debut in 2003 in South Africa, ending in a tie, followed by nine consecutive losses. Now 44, Scott understands his opportunities are dwindling but remains optimistic.

"We are determined to go out there this year and change the script of this event," Scott stated, heading into the matches at Royal Montreal. Team captain Mike Weir emphasizes focus on the present, noting 2019's pivotal logo change under Ernie Els aimed at a new unified identity. Despite past setbacks, Scott's drive and belief in his young team remain unwavering. As the Internationals prepare to face a strong U.S. team led by Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, Scott's experience and determination could be the key to a long-awaited victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)