Starc and Smith: Virat Kohli's Australian Spirit Shines On the Field

Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith praise Virat Kohli for his Australian-like mindset and approach in cricket. They highlight his desire to perform in big games, his intensity, and his competitive spirit. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia promises thrilling encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:49 IST
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mitchell Starc and Steven Smith believe Virat Kohli embodies an Australian mindset in his approach to cricket. Known for his raw on-field aggression, animated chats, and fervent celebrations, Kohli's intensity peaks during international tours, particularly in Australia and England.

As India gears up for the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Starc sees striking similarities between Kohli and Australian players. 'I believe Virat Kohli is probably the most Australian-like in his desire to perform in big games. The way he thinks about and takes on the game embodies the Australian spirit,' said Starc.

Smith echoes Starc's sentiments, asserting that Kohli is the most Australian among the Indian squad. 'Virat is Australian in thought and action. He embraces challenges and strives to dominate the opposition. He's probably the most Australian of the Indian players,' Smith added.

The Border-Gavaskar series kicks off on November 22 in Perth. The second Test, a day-night match, runs from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval. The series continues with the third Test at The Gabba from December 14 to 18, followed by the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7 promises a dramatic conclusion to the series. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

