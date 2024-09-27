Indian Girls Dominate WTT Youth Contender, Bagging 27 Medals

Indian girls secured all podium spots in the U-19 and U-15 categories, leading the country's paddlers to a remarkable haul of 27 medals, including six gold, at the WTT Youth Contender in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Aside from the six golds, Indian players clinched seven silver and 14 bronze medals. Despite the absence of key players from traditional table tennis powerhouses, the Indian contingent delivered strong performances, the Table Tennis Federation of India reported.

In the U-19 girls' category, India's Suhana Saini, Taneesha Kotcha, Sayali Wani, and Pritha Vartika achieved a clean sweep. Ankur Bhattacharjee secured a silver in the U-19 boys' event, while PB Abhinand and Josh Modi bagged bronze medals. Kazakhstan's Alan Kurumangaliyet took the gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)