Bangladeshi Cricket Fan's Ordeal During India-Bangladesh Test Match

A Bangladeshi fan attending the India-Bangladesh Cricket Test match in Kanpur on Friday was hospitalized after allegedly being heckled and assaulted inside the stadium.

The fan, known as 'Tiger Robi', wore a tiger costume — the symbol of the Bangladesh cricket team — and was in the C Block balcony of Green Park stadium when the incident occurred.

A video by PTI showed medical officials and security personnel carrying Robi out of the stadium. He was seen being given water while seated on a chair.

According to the video, Robi gestured that he was punched in the lower back. He later released a video message denying the assault and attributing his distress to an illness.

A police officer confirmed Robi's medical visa to India for Tuberculosis treatment.

Additional Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said, "Robi is seriously ill with Tuberculosis and came to India for treatment."

Robi previously attended the first test match of the series in Chennai.

Authorities are reviewing his visa, passport, and travel details.

CCTV footage shared with media showed Robi collapsing in pain near the media center.

Officials remarked that Robi was showing signs of distress but communicated unclearly.

Earlier, Kanpur police denied assault allegations, pending CCTV verification.

Chander stated, "Robi suffered from dehydration and is now fine."

The incident coincided with protests by right-wing groups near Green Park, demanding the match's cancellation.

Police have increased security in the area for the international match.

(With inputs from agencies.)