Megha Chakraborty's Stellar Start at World Junior Championship for the Blind

Indian chess player Megha Chakraborty started her campaign in the World Junior and Women Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired with a notable victory over Sweden's Mork Kristina on Saturday. Adopting the Dutch defence and advancing the G-pawn, Chakraborty, playing with black pieces, grabbed a point following the win.

Chakraborty reached an advantageous position in the middle game, scoring a remarkable tactical victory. However, her compatriots could not replicate her success, as Tijan Gawar succumbed to Emilia Tryjanska, and Shobha Lokhande was defeated by International Master Lubov Lisenko. Vruthi Jain managed to secure a draw against Kazakhstan's Yenlik Yegembayeva, bagging half a point. In the boys' section, Ashwin Rajesh lost to Racis Micheal of Poland after making a mistake in the middle game with white pieces while employing the Sicilian Defence.

The championship has witnessed mixed results for Indian participants, with Chakraborty's win standing out as a highlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)