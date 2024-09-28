Left Menu

Megha Chakraborty's Stellar Start at World Junior Championship for the Blind

Indian chess player Megha Chakraborty began her journey in the World Junior and Women Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired with a victory over Sweden's Mork Kristina. Using a Dutch defence, she attained an advantageous position and secured a tactical victory. However, other Indian competitors faced defeats and draws in their matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:06 IST
Megha Chakraborty's Stellar Start at World Junior Championship for the Blind

Indian chess player Megha Chakraborty started her campaign in the World Junior and Women Championship for the Blind and Visually Impaired with a notable victory over Sweden's Mork Kristina on Saturday. Adopting the Dutch defence and advancing the G-pawn, Chakraborty, playing with black pieces, grabbed a point following the win.

Chakraborty reached an advantageous position in the middle game, scoring a remarkable tactical victory. However, her compatriots could not replicate her success, as Tijan Gawar succumbed to Emilia Tryjanska, and Shobha Lokhande was defeated by International Master Lubov Lisenko. Vruthi Jain managed to secure a draw against Kazakhstan's Yenlik Yegembayeva, bagging half a point. In the boys' section, Ashwin Rajesh lost to Racis Micheal of Poland after making a mistake in the middle game with white pieces while employing the Sicilian Defence.

The championship has witnessed mixed results for Indian participants, with Chakraborty's win standing out as a highlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024