Highlights of Current Sports News: Wins, Extensions, and Lawsuits

This summary covers notable sports news: Dearica Hamby winning the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, Nick Chubb's practice return, Terance Mann's Clippers extension, Brittney Griner joining a new 3-on-3 league, Pochettino's US squad decisions, and Michael Jordan's antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, among other updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 05:22 IST
Highlights of Current Sports News: Wins, Extensions, and Lawsuits
Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks has been honored with the 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award by the WNBA, marking her first-time receipt of the prestigious accolade. The award, commemorating Kim Perrot's legacy, celebrates sportsmanship in the league.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb made his practice return for the first time since September 2023. Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Nick's consistent presence in team activities, emphasizing this as a natural progression in his recovery.

Los Angeles Clippers announced Terance Mann's contract extension, valued at a reported three-year, $47 million. Elsewhere, Brittney Griner joins the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, expanding the realm of opportunities for WNBA players in the offseason.

The sports world also sees legal battles with Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing taking an antitrust stand against NASCAR, alleging anti-competitive practices by the motorsport giant.

