Indian Rugby Teams Set Sights on Gold at Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy

The Indian Rugby men's and women's teams are gearing up for a formidable challenge at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy, set for October 4 and 5 in Kathmandu, Nepal. The women's squad is determined to transform their three-year silver streak into a golden victory, while the men's team seeks to improve upon last year's fifth-place finish.

Announced earlier this week, the squads are captained by Shikha Yadav and Mohit Khatri. They departed for Nepal on October 2, following intensive training sessions at SAI, Kolkata. These preparations come under the guidance of the new Indian 7s Head Coach, Waisale Serevi, with a focus on advancing their status to the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, emphasized the critical nature of this tournament as a stepping stone. He congratulated the athletes, wishing for their success and hope that they bring distinction to the nation. The competition kicks off with the men's team facing Bangladesh and the women commencing against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)