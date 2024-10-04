upGrad Mumba Masters Dominate Ganges Grandmasters in Global Chess League

In a gripping encounter of the Global Chess League, five-time world champion Vishawanathan Anand suffered a significant defeat against former world blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The upGrad Mumba Masters capitalized on Anand's tactical slip, registering a dominant 14-5 victory over the Ganges Grandmasters. Despite holding a promising position initially, Anand's mistake allowed Vachier-Lagrave to seize the initiative and clinch the match.

This result puts upGrad Mumba Masters on the scoreboard with their maiden win, while Ganges Grandmasters face the challenge of two consecutive losses, necessitating quick strategic adjustments to remain competitive in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)