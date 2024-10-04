Left Menu

Italy's Nations League Squad: New Entrants Gabbia and Maldini

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has selected a 23-man squad for the Nations League, featuring new inclusions Matteo Gabbia and Daniel Maldini. The squad includes players from top clubs like Juventus and Milan but excludes Federico Chiesa due to injury concerns. Italy will face Belgium and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:38 IST
Italy's Nations League Squad: New Entrants Gabbia and Maldini
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's national football team, led by coach Luciano Spalletti, has unveiled its 23-man squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Among the key highlights are the inclusion of AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia and Monza's Daniel Maldini, marking new entries into the national setup.

Maldini, carrying the legacy of his illustrious father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, joins the squad after showcasing his potential at Monza. Meanwhile, Gabbia has earned his spot following impressive performances at Milan, including a memorable goal against Inter Milan earlier this season.

Despite notable inclusions, the squad notably lacks Federico Chiesa, who is battling an injury, and Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni. The Azzurri will face Belgium on Thursday and Israel on October 14 in the highly anticipated Nations League fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024