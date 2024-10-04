Italy's Nations League Squad: New Entrants Gabbia and Maldini

Italy's national football team, led by coach Luciano Spalletti, has unveiled its 23-man squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Among the key highlights are the inclusion of AC Milan's Matteo Gabbia and Monza's Daniel Maldini, marking new entries into the national setup.

Maldini, carrying the legacy of his illustrious father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, joins the squad after showcasing his potential at Monza. Meanwhile, Gabbia has earned his spot following impressive performances at Milan, including a memorable goal against Inter Milan earlier this season.

Despite notable inclusions, the squad notably lacks Federico Chiesa, who is battling an injury, and Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni. The Azzurri will face Belgium on Thursday and Israel on October 14 in the highly anticipated Nations League fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)