Joe Root Gears Up for Challenging Showdown Against Pakistan

Joe Root anticipates a challenging Test series against Pakistan despite England's 2022 victory. He stresses preparedness and acknowledges Pakistan's home advantage. Root, a key player for England, is determined to perform well, focusing on surpassing records and contributing to the team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:18 IST
On Saturday, Joe Root acknowledged the upcoming Test series against Pakistan as a significant challenge, despite England's impressive 3-0 victory over them in 2022. The two teams are preparing for another three-Test series starting Monday.

Root expressed optimism that their previous win in Pakistan would help England devise effective strategies but emphasized the importance of playing at their best. 'We have our plans ready but this is a new series, and we need top performance to win in Pakistan,' Root told the media.

Root, leading England's batting with 986 runs in 11 Tests this year, aims to break records by becoming the first to score 5,000 runs in the World Test Championship and surpass Alastair Cook's record. The cricketer remains focused despite Pakistan's recent performance against Bangladesh, highlighting the need for England's concentration on their tactics.

