Unyielding Indian Bowlers Dismantle Pakistan in T20 World Cup Showdown

The Indian bowling team executed a strategic game plan to restrict Pakistan to a mere 105 for 8 in a Women's T20 World Cup match. Seamers Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy, along with spinners Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil, displayed outstanding performances, delivering 58 dot balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:19 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The Indian bowling unit showcased a stellar performance, dominating Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup group match on Sunday. Despite Pakistan's previous strong performances, they were restricted to a mere 105 for 8 by India's tactical bowlers.

Having learned from their previous encounter against New Zealand, the Indian bowlers adeptly adjusted to the slow pitch, focusing on reducing ball speed to stifle Pakistan's stroke-making capabilities. This controlled approach yielded 58 dot balls, revealing Pakistan's struggle against the strategic onslaught.

Star pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy maintained precise line and length, while spinners Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil leveraged the pitch's grip and bounce to keep the Pakistani batters on edge. Despite some aggressive attempts, Pakistan managed just 29 for 2 in the powerplay, and a modest innings from veteran Nida Dar was insufficient to lift their total significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

