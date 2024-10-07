Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique's Unstoppable Partnership: A Pivotal Day for Pakistan
Pakistan's Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique dominated the opening test against England, putting together a significant 253-run partnership. Despite England's efforts, Pakistan ended the day at 328-4. Masood's decision to bat first after winning the toss paid off, setting the team on course for an impressive total.
Pakistan's opening test against England saw remarkable performances from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, who combined for a 253-run partnership, leading the hosts to 328-4 at stumps on Monday.
Masood's decision to bat first proved strategic as he amassed 153 runs, complemented by Shafique's century. Despite the efforts of England's weary bowlers, Pakistan dominated the day.
At stumps, Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 35 while England's struggles continued, missing their regular captain Ben Stokes due to injury. Pakistan's commanding start sets a formidable tone in the series.
