Left Menu

Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique's Unstoppable Partnership: A Pivotal Day for Pakistan

Pakistan's Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique dominated the opening test against England, putting together a significant 253-run partnership. Despite England's efforts, Pakistan ended the day at 328-4. Masood's decision to bat first after winning the toss paid off, setting the team on course for an impressive total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:19 IST
Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique's Unstoppable Partnership: A Pivotal Day for Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's opening test against England saw remarkable performances from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique, who combined for a 253-run partnership, leading the hosts to 328-4 at stumps on Monday.

Masood's decision to bat first proved strategic as he amassed 153 runs, complemented by Shafique's century. Despite the efforts of England's weary bowlers, Pakistan dominated the day.

At stumps, Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 35 while England's struggles continued, missing their regular captain Ben Stokes due to injury. Pakistan's commanding start sets a formidable tone in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024