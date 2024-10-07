Swapnil Kusale's Father Criticizes Maharashtra's Prize Money

The father of Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's prize money, claiming it is significantly lower than what Haryana provides its athletes.

Swapnil Kusale, who secured a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, was awarded Rs 2 crore by Maharashtra's government. However, his father, Suresh Kusale, argues for Rs 5 crore and a flat near Balewadi's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex, pointing out Haryana's more generous rewards.

In an interview, Suresh Kusale questioned if the reward would've differed had his son been from a different background, and suggested naming the shooting arena after Swapnil. Despite the state's recent move to double prize money for major sports successes, the issue remains contentious.

