Jaipur Pink Panthers Charge Ahead in PKL Season 11 Bid

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) embarks on its 11th season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are poised to reclaim their championship glory. The team, a two-time PKL winner, enters the season with renewed vigor on October 18, determined to seize their third league title.

Guided by seasoned head coach Sanjeev Baliyan, who boasts two PKL titles, the Pink Panthers have strategically bolstered their squad during the Season 11 Player Auction by acquiring 12 promising players. The team's raiding lineup features stalwarts like Arjun Deshwal and fresh talents, including Shrikant Jadhav and Vikash Kandola, both carrying significant PKL experience.

However, the departure of ex-captain Sunil Kumar poses a challenge for the team. His leadership and defensive skills formed a vital core over recent seasons. As Jaipur navigates this change, players like Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma, and Ravi Kumar are anticipated to seize the spotlight, hoping to fill the leadership gap and contribute to the team's success.

