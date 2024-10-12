Left Menu

Jaipur Pink Panthers Charge Ahead in PKL Season 11 Bid

The Jaipur Pink Panthers aim for their third Pro Kabaddi League title as Season 11 kicks off. After acquiring 12 new players, the team bolsters both raiding and defensive units. Ex-captain Sunil Kumar's departure is a concern, but the Panthers remain strong under coach Sanjeev Baliyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:30 IST
Jaipur Pink Panther players in training session (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) embarks on its 11th season, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are poised to reclaim their championship glory. The team, a two-time PKL winner, enters the season with renewed vigor on October 18, determined to seize their third league title.

Guided by seasoned head coach Sanjeev Baliyan, who boasts two PKL titles, the Pink Panthers have strategically bolstered their squad during the Season 11 Player Auction by acquiring 12 promising players. The team's raiding lineup features stalwarts like Arjun Deshwal and fresh talents, including Shrikant Jadhav and Vikash Kandola, both carrying significant PKL experience.

However, the departure of ex-captain Sunil Kumar poses a challenge for the team. His leadership and defensive skills formed a vital core over recent seasons. As Jaipur navigates this change, players like Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma, and Ravi Kumar are anticipated to seize the spotlight, hoping to fill the leadership gap and contribute to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

