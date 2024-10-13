Left Menu

Chiara Tamburlini Triumphs at Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan

Swiss golfer Chiara Tamburlini clinched victory at the Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan, shooting a final-round 69 to win by four strokes. Her consistent performance secured her third title of the season, strengthening her position on the Order of Merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taoyuan | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:01 IST
Chiara Tamburlini Triumphs at Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan
Chiara Tamburlini
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Swiss golfer Chiara Tamburlini secured the Wistron Ladies Open title in Taiwan with an impressive final round of 69, finishing four strokes ahead of her competitors. This latest victory marks her third title of the season.

Finishing with a total of 12-under 276, Tamburlini excelled against a competitive field. Taiwan's Yu-Sang Hou came in second, while France's Perrine Delacour took third place. Spain's Maria Hernandez, Italy's Elena Virginia Carta, along with France's Nastasia Nadaud and South Africa's Nicole Garcia, all shared the fourth position.

Looking forward, Tamburlini and Delacour will both participate in the upcoming Hero Women's Indian Open. Tamburlini's earlier wins this season include the Joburg Ladies Open and the Lacoste Open de France, cementing her dominance on the circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024