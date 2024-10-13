Chiara Tamburlini Triumphs at Wistron Ladies Open in Taiwan

Swiss golfer Chiara Tamburlini secured the Wistron Ladies Open title in Taiwan with an impressive final round of 69, finishing four strokes ahead of her competitors. This latest victory marks her third title of the season.

Finishing with a total of 12-under 276, Tamburlini excelled against a competitive field. Taiwan's Yu-Sang Hou came in second, while France's Perrine Delacour took third place. Spain's Maria Hernandez, Italy's Elena Virginia Carta, along with France's Nastasia Nadaud and South Africa's Nicole Garcia, all shared the fourth position.

Looking forward, Tamburlini and Delacour will both participate in the upcoming Hero Women's Indian Open. Tamburlini's earlier wins this season include the Joburg Ladies Open and the Lacoste Open de France, cementing her dominance on the circuit.

