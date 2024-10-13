Left Menu

Goal-Scoring Frenzy: Delhi and Maharashtra Dominate in Women's Football Championship

In a thrilling display of offensive prowess, Delhi and Maharashtra recorded resounding victories in the Senior Women's National Football Championship. Delhi defeated Andaman and Nicobar 21-0 with notable performances from Deepika Pal and Fragrancy Riwan. Maharashtra secured an 11-0 win against Pondicherry, emphasizing their strength in Group D.

On Sunday, the Senior Women's National Football Championship witnessed a goal-scoring extravaganza as Delhi and Maharashtra achieved overwhelming victories in Group D matches.

Delhi delivered a record-breaking performance against Andaman and Nicobar with a 21-0 scoreline. Key contributions came from Deepika Pal, who scored eight goals, and Fragrancy Riwan, with five goals. Ruchi, Debika Tanti, and captain Saloni also added to the tally.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra overpowered Pondicherry with an 11-0 win. Vaishnavi Barate led the charge with four goals, complemented by contributions from Arya More, Payal Kothari, and Ritika Singh. Delhi now tops Group D, with Maharashtra close behind in second place.

