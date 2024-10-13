Goal-Scoring Frenzy: Delhi and Maharashtra Dominate in Women's Football Championship

On Sunday, the Senior Women's National Football Championship witnessed a goal-scoring extravaganza as Delhi and Maharashtra achieved overwhelming victories in Group D matches.

Delhi delivered a record-breaking performance against Andaman and Nicobar with a 21-0 scoreline. Key contributions came from Deepika Pal, who scored eight goals, and Fragrancy Riwan, with five goals. Ruchi, Debika Tanti, and captain Saloni also added to the tally.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra overpowered Pondicherry with an 11-0 win. Vaishnavi Barate led the charge with four goals, complemented by contributions from Arya More, Payal Kothari, and Ritika Singh. Delhi now tops Group D, with Maharashtra close behind in second place.

(With inputs from agencies.)