Left Menu

India and Australia Clash in Pivotal Women's T20 World Cup Match

In a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match, Australia's stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss against India. Both teams made lineup changes, with India replacing injured Asha Sobhana with Radha Yadav. A victory for India could significantly improve their chance to reach the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:46 IST
India and Australia Clash in Pivotal Women's T20 World Cup Match
Tahlia McGrath
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia's temporary skipper, Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Indian squad made a strategic adjustment by re-introducing seamer Pooja Vastrakar, replacing Sajeevan Sajana.

However, India's plans were disrupted just before play, when Asha Sobhana sustained an injury during warm-ups, necessitating a last-minute adjustment. Radha Yadav stepped into the Playing XI in Sobhana's stead, as confirmed by a BCCI statement.

Alyssa Healy of Australia is also out due to injury. A win in this contest is crucial for India, who are currently second in the points table, to enhance their semifinal prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024