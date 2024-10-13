India and Australia Clash in Pivotal Women's T20 World Cup Match

Australia's temporary skipper, Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Indian squad made a strategic adjustment by re-introducing seamer Pooja Vastrakar, replacing Sajeevan Sajana.

However, India's plans were disrupted just before play, when Asha Sobhana sustained an injury during warm-ups, necessitating a last-minute adjustment. Radha Yadav stepped into the Playing XI in Sobhana's stead, as confirmed by a BCCI statement.

Alyssa Healy of Australia is also out due to injury. A win in this contest is crucial for India, who are currently second in the points table, to enhance their semifinal prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)