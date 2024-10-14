Left Menu

Socceroos Gear Up to Upset Japan's World Cup Dream in Saitama Showdown

Australian defender Kye Rowles anticipates a charged clash with Japan in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. The Socceroos aim to halt Japan's winning streak despite their own recent struggles. The fierce rivalry continues, with Rowles optimistic about Australia’s improving play under new coach Tony Popovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:36 IST
Defender Kye Rowles is optimistic about Australia's chances as they prepare for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Japan in Saitama. The heated rivalry between the Socceroos and Japan's Samurai Blue intensifies since Australia's move to the Asian confederation in 2006.

Rowles anticipates a challenging environment with an expected 60,000 Japanese supporters pushing for their team's victory in the fourth win of Group C. Despite Japan's current formidable form, Rowles sees the hostility as motivating for the Socceroos.

After recent mixed results, Australia seeks momentum under new coach Tony Popovic. A recent victory over China fuels confidence that they can compete with Japan, aiming to end a 10-game losing streak against the Asian powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

