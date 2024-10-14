Socceroos Gear Up to Upset Japan's World Cup Dream in Saitama Showdown

Defender Kye Rowles is optimistic about Australia's chances as they prepare for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Japan in Saitama. The heated rivalry between the Socceroos and Japan's Samurai Blue intensifies since Australia's move to the Asian confederation in 2006.

Rowles anticipates a challenging environment with an expected 60,000 Japanese supporters pushing for their team's victory in the fourth win of Group C. Despite Japan's current formidable form, Rowles sees the hostility as motivating for the Socceroos.

After recent mixed results, Australia seeks momentum under new coach Tony Popovic. A recent victory over China fuels confidence that they can compete with Japan, aiming to end a 10-game losing streak against the Asian powerhouse.

