Australia's Strategy: Silencing Bumrah for Border-Gavaskar Glory

Captain Pat Cummins of Australia highlights the importance of curbing Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah's influence in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia draws inspiration from their recent ICC finals victories against India and notes the impact of Cheteshwar Pujara's absence on the Test series dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:25 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's cricket team aims to stifle the performance of India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah, a strategy captain Pat Cummins believes is crucial for claiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Cummins pointed to past successes in ICC finals as a confidence booster ahead of the five-match Test series starting November 22 in Perth.

With India having maintained possession of the trophy for nearly a decade, Cummins acknowledged Bumrah as a formidable bowler whose quietude will be pivotal to their winning aspirations. Australia leans on the memory of past victories over India, including in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup finals, to bolster their confidence.

Cummins also discussed the impact of Cheteshwar Pujara's absence, reminiscing on the intense battles shared with him in previous series that defined 'real Test cricket.' As India and Australia gear up for a rivalrous five-Test encounter reminiscent of the Ashes, Cummins respects India's formidable reputation, especially in winning away matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

