Pakistan's Resilient Tail-Enders Frustrate England in Test Clash

Pakistan's lower-order batsmen offered a steadfast defense against England's varied bowling attack, advancing to 358-8 at the lunch break on Day 2 of the second cricket Test.

A vital contribution came from all-rounder Aamer Jamal, who remained unbeaten on 37, and Noman Ali, a No. 10 batter, scoring a confident 29. This stand frustrated England's pace-spin combination on a dry wicket.

The debut performance of Kamran Ghulam, who hit a century, has sparked hopes for Pakistan's first home victory in 12 matches. Determined, Pakistan's lineup, featuring three spinners, aims for redemption after a previous innings defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)