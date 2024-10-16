Left Menu

Pakistan's Resilient Tail-Enders Frustrate England in Test Clash

Pakistan's lower-order batsmen showed resilience against England, reaching 358-8 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test. Aamer Jamal and Noman Ali stood out, with Jamal not out at 37 and Ali scoring 29. Debutant Kamran Ghulam previously impressed with a century as Pakistan seeks its first home win in 12 matches.

Multan | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
Pakistan's lower-order batsmen offered a steadfast defense against England's varied bowling attack, advancing to 358-8 at the lunch break on Day 2 of the second cricket Test.

A vital contribution came from all-rounder Aamer Jamal, who remained unbeaten on 37, and Noman Ali, a No. 10 batter, scoring a confident 29. This stand frustrated England's pace-spin combination on a dry wicket.

The debut performance of Kamran Ghulam, who hit a century, has sparked hopes for Pakistan's first home victory in 12 matches. Determined, Pakistan's lineup, featuring three spinners, aims for redemption after a previous innings defeat.

