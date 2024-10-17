Left Menu

Jaipur Heroes Shine: Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Strike Medals at ISSF World Cup

Indian shooters Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Naruka clinched silver and bronze at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, boosting India's medal tally to four. Competing against elite shooters, Vivaan excelled in the men's trap, while Anantjeet secured a podium finish in men's skeet, marking a significant achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:45 IST
Jaipur Heroes Shine: Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Strike Medals at ISSF World Cup
Anantjeet Singh Naruka. (Photo- NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding display of talent, Jaipur's own Vivaan Kapoor and Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka delighted fans by clinching medals on the final day of the ISSF World Cup held in New Delhi. Vivaan secured a silver in men's trap, marking his first individual senior-level ISSF medal, and Anantjeet added a bronze in men's skeet.

Their efforts propelled India's medal count to four, with two silvers and two bronzes, placing the nation ninth overall. China dominated the event with five gold and three bronze medals. Italy and Germany followed suit, with Italy securing a prominent position with three silvers and a bronze, and Germany clinching two silvers and a gold.

Vivaan's silver was achieved in a fiercely competitive men's trap final, where he outshone many top-caliber rivals, including Olympic champions. Anantjeet, meanwhile, was thrilled with his performance, especially after just missing a bronze in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Their success underscored a significant moment for Indian shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024