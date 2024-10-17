Jaipur Heroes Shine: Vivaan Kapoor and Anantjeet Singh Strike Medals at ISSF World Cup

In a resounding display of talent, Jaipur's own Vivaan Kapoor and Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka delighted fans by clinching medals on the final day of the ISSF World Cup held in New Delhi. Vivaan secured a silver in men's trap, marking his first individual senior-level ISSF medal, and Anantjeet added a bronze in men's skeet.

Their efforts propelled India's medal count to four, with two silvers and two bronzes, placing the nation ninth overall. China dominated the event with five gold and three bronze medals. Italy and Germany followed suit, with Italy securing a prominent position with three silvers and a bronze, and Germany clinching two silvers and a gold.

Vivaan's silver was achieved in a fiercely competitive men's trap final, where he outshone many top-caliber rivals, including Olympic champions. Anantjeet, meanwhile, was thrilled with his performance, especially after just missing a bronze in the Skeet Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Their success underscored a significant moment for Indian shooting sports.

