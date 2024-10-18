High Stakes at ISL Kolkata Derby: Can East Bengal Turn Their Season Around?

In a make-or-break clash, East Bengal will confront their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan, in the much-anticipated ISL Kolkata derby this Saturday. The encounter, initially planned for the Durand Cup in August but called off over security concerns, now sees both teams at crucial junctures.

East Bengal, enduring a rough patch with four consecutive losses, sacked former coach Carles Cuadrat and turned to Oscar Bruzon to guide them out of the rut. Currently languishing without a victory, Bruzon faces the challenge of reviving the squad's spirit and securing a win.

As for Mohun Bagan, their offensive force has been undeniable, but defensive lapses remain a concern. Occupying fourth in the standings, they enter the derby with a recent 3-0 win fueling their momentum. With star players like Sahal Abdul Samad returning, Mohun Bagan aims to tighten their defense and capitalise on their attacking opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)