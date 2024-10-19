Ricciardo's Silent Farewell: Navigating an Awkward F1 Departure

Daniel Ricciardo's exit from his RB Formula One team was one of the sport's poorly-kept secrets by the time the Singapore Grand Prix arrived last month. Team principal Laurent Mekies admitted on Friday that the scenario was far from ideal as Ricciardo spent the weekend evading questions about his future.

In Austin, following questions about why Ricciardo didn't receive a formal farewell, Mekies conceded the situation might have been handled better. The decision to withhold public announcement led to awkward moments for the eight-time race winner and the team, he acknowledged.

Despite the challenges, Ricciardo, known for his affable nature, continues to resonate with fans. A recent Instagram post featuring Ricciardo humorously suggested he is enjoying retirement, as fans and team members alike celebrate the legacy of the beloved Formula One driver.

