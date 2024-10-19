Left Menu

Ricciardo's Silent Farewell: Navigating an Awkward F1 Departure

Daniel Ricciardo and his RB Formula One team faced challenges before the Singapore Grand Prix when it was decided he would leave, but had to keep it under wraps. Principal Laurent Mekies acknowledged the difficulty in managing this unannounced transition while emphasizing Ricciardo's enduring popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 05:36 IST
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo's exit from his RB Formula One team was one of the sport's poorly-kept secrets by the time the Singapore Grand Prix arrived last month. Team principal Laurent Mekies admitted on Friday that the scenario was far from ideal as Ricciardo spent the weekend evading questions about his future.

In Austin, following questions about why Ricciardo didn't receive a formal farewell, Mekies conceded the situation might have been handled better. The decision to withhold public announcement led to awkward moments for the eight-time race winner and the team, he acknowledged.

Despite the challenges, Ricciardo, known for his affable nature, continues to resonate with fans. A recent Instagram post featuring Ricciardo humorously suggested he is enjoying retirement, as fans and team members alike celebrate the legacy of the beloved Formula One driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

