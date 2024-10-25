Mohammedan Sporting vs. Hyderabad FC: Battle of the Strugglers in ISL

Amidst the excitement of their debut season, Mohammedan Sporting Club is grappling with a challenging phase in the Indian Super League (ISL). After a historic victory against Chennaiyin FC, the team has suffered back-to-back defeats at home against Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. Their offensive unit, featuring Franca and Alexis Gomez, has come under scrutiny, managing only 81 touches in the opponent's box throughout the campaign.

As they gear up to face Hyderabad FC - another team yet to taste victory this season - Mohammedan aims for a more cohesive attacking performance. Amarjit Singh Kiyam has been a standout defensively, averaging two blocks per match, and remains integral to their core strategy. Coach Andrey Chernyshov emphasized the importance of playing without pressure while honoring the club's rich traditions.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC, winless so far, has struggled primarily on the road, conceding over two goals per match in their last four away fixtures. Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath acknowledges the strength of Mohammedan SC and focuses on leveraging both seasoned forwards and new foreign additions to improve their dismal attacking record. Watch for attacking midfielder Goddard, who boasts an impressive dribble success rate, as both teams vie to change their fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)