Marcel Hirscher's Epic Return: Skiing Legend to Race Again After 5 Years

In a stunning return to the slopes, renowned alpine skier Marcel Hirscher announced his decision to compete in the World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria, this coming Sunday. The 35-year-old Austrian stunned fans by deciding to race again after retiring back in September 2019.

Hirscher's remarkable career includes a record eight consecutive overall World Cup titles between 2012 and 2019, along with seven World Championship gold medals and two Olympic titles. In a statement, the skiing legend expressed excitement over the opportunity presented by a new wild card option recently added by the International Ski Federation.

Despite the challenges of adjusting to a life with fewer skiing training sessions, Hirscher is confident in his physical fitness and enthusiasm to compete once more. Earlier this year, he made headlines by choosing to represent the Netherlands, his mother's native country, in forgoing racing for Austria.

