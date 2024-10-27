Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Calls for Team Effort Amid Overreliance on Ashwin and Jadeja

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, emphasized the need for a collective bowling effort after the team's test series loss to New Zealand. He highlighted the undue expectations on key spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and stressed that victories should depend on the whole team's contributions.

Updated: 27-10-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:42 IST
Rohit Sharma

In the wake of India's unexpected series defeat to New Zealand, team captain Rohit Sharma highlighted the excessive expectations placed on premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Sharma advocated for a more balanced team effort to secure test victories.

Despite Ashwin and Jadeja's pivotal performances over the years, the pair struggled as they claimed just eight wickets in the second match against New Zealand, where conditions favored spin. Sharma urged that responsibility for test wins should not rest solely on their shoulders.

Emphasizing their contribution to India's past successes, Sharma maintained the duo's allowance for occasional off-games while calling on other team members to step up during the upcoming series finale in Mumbai before the team embarks on a tour to Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

