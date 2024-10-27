Left Menu

Hyderabad FC Clinches First ISL Victory with Commanding 4-0 Triumph

Hyderabad FC secured their first victory of the ISL 2024-25 season, trouncing Mohammedan SC 4-0 in Kolkata. Allan Paulista's brace, along with goals from Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas, led the charge. The hosts struggled to break through, despite their possession, marking a challenging night for Mohammedan SC.

Hyderabad FC (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding display, Hyderabad FC registered their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season by defeating Mohammedan SC 4-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Allan Paulista's brace, complemented by goals from Stefan Sapic and Parag Shrivas, secured a comprehensive victory for the visitors, as reported by an ISL press release.

Hyderabad FC exhibited dominance from the onset, with Allan Paulista exploiting Padam Chettri's defensive lapse to score in the fourth minute. Paulista's early goal was soon followed by a header from Stefan Sapic off a Cy Goddard corner, extending their lead to 2-0. Quintessentially, Hyderabad FC raced to a 3-0 advantage within 15 minutes, marking one of the quickest leads in ISL history, as Paulista slammed in his second goal.

Despite Mohammedan SC controlling possession, their efforts were thwarted until Parag Shrivas scored a spectacular fourth goal with a long-range shot in the 51st minute. Mohammedan SC's late attempts to recover were unsuccessful as key opportunities went begging, allowing Hyderabad FC to secure both a clean sheet and their inaugural win of the season.

