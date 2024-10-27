Historic Feat: Manika Batra Enters Top Eight in WTT Montpellier 2024

In a landmark achievement, Indian table tennis star Manika Batra etched her name in history by advancing to the top eight of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Montpellier 2024 tournament. Batra's historic run concluded in the quarterfinals where she faced a formidable opponent, China's Qian Tianyi, and succumbed 0-3 in a hard-fought match.

The WTT Champions series, now in its second year, assembles the globe's premier table tennis talent, featuring the top 32 male and female players. Despite her eventual exit, Batra, who is currently ranked 30th in the world, showcased her prowess by defeating world number 14, Bernadette Szocs of Romania, with a compelling 3-1 victory in the prior rounds.

Manika's campaign at Montpellier began with a resounding win over USA's Lily Zhang, followed by a swift 29-minute triumph against the tournament's eighth seed, Szocs. Nevertheless, stopping Tianyi, who shockingly upended her compatriot and world number 4 Yidi in the round of 16, proved to be an insurmountable task. Additionally, top-ranked Indian player Sreeja Akula faced an early exit after a grueling match against world number 13, Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico.

