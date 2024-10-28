Delhi SG Pipers Secure Argentinian Star for Hockey India League

Delhi SG Pipers unveiled their latest acquisition on Monday, securing the services of Argentina's Lucas Toscani as they gear up for the forthcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. Toscani, known for his attacking prowess, steps in for Germany's Christopher Ruhr, who has been ruled out following an ACL injury sustained during the Paris Olympics qualifiers.

The 25-year-old midfielder Toscani aims to fortify Delhi SG Pipers' offensive lineup in Ruhr's absence, enhancing their goal-scoring capabilities. Toscani first broke into Argentina's national team in 2019 during the FIH Pro League's inaugural season. With 60 appearances and 14 goals for Los Leones, Toscani has proven to be a formidable asset.

Having represented Argentina at the 2023 Hockey Men's World Cup in Odisha and the 2024 Paris Olympics, Toscani has also celebrated success by clinching gold medals at the Pan American Cup in 2022 and the Pan American Games in 2023, both held in Santiago.

Delhi SG Pipers' coach, Graham Reid, expressed mixed emotions, lamenting Ruhr's absence but expressing confidence in Toscani's potential contribution. 'It's unfortunate about Christopher's injury, but Lucas is a world-class talent,' said Reid. 'His 3D skills and enthusiasm for playing in India will be invaluable assets to our attacking strategy.'

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment CEO Mahesh Bhupathi hailed Toscani's signing as a significant boost for the team. 'Lucas brings all-around abilities and is the ideal replacement for Christopher,' said Bhupathi. 'We are optimistic he will have a substantial impact on the field.'

Delhi SG Pipers are part of SG Sports, Media and Entertainment, under the APL Apollo Group. (ANI)

