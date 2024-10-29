Left Menu

Who Will Lead Manchester United Next?

After dismissing Erik ten Hag, Manchester United searches for a new manager. Key candidates include Ruben Amorim, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Xavi Hernandez, Gareth Southgate, Thomas Frank, and Kieran McKenna. Each offers unique experience and strategies, as United hopes to reclaim its former glory.

Updated: 29-10-2024 01:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag following a lack of progress in his third season. The club now seeks a successor, with several high-profile contenders lining up for one of the Premier League's most challenging roles.

Prominent among the potential replacements are Ruben Amorim of Sporting, former United star Ruud Van Nistelrooy, ex-Barcelona midfielder and manager Xavi Hernandez, former England manager Gareth Southgate, Brentford's Thomas Frank, and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna. These candidates bring varied strategies and pedigrees, aiming to steer United back to its winning ways.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, United has struggled to secure another league title. The search for a manager capable of restoring the club's former dominance remains a high-stakes endeavor, as the Red Devils continue to seek a clear tactical identity.

