Simon Doull Criticizes India's Nightwatchman Tactic: Calls for Ashwin

Former cricketer Simon Doull criticized India's decision to send Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman during the Test match against New Zealand. Doull argues Ashwin would have been a better choice due to his batting skills. India's innings ended poorly on Day 1, losing three quick wickets to New Zealand's advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:31 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull criticized Team India's decision to field Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman following the dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the final Test against New Zealand at Wankhade Stadium on Friday.

Expressing his disapproval of using a tail-end player in such a situation, Doull suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin would have been a more suitable option due to his better batting skills. Doull emphasized that sending a lower-order player in spin-friendly conditions was a mistake and that a capable batsman should have been positioned on the field instead.

India's potentially strong finish on Day 1 quickly unraveled as they lost three wickets in the final two overs. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel took two key wickets in rapid succession, followed by the run-out of Virat Kohli, leaving India at 86/4, trailing by 149 runs. The game's momentum shifted in favor of the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

