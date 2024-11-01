Simon Doull Criticizes India's Nightwatchman Tactic: Calls for Ashwin
Former cricketer Simon Doull criticized India's decision to send Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman during the Test match against New Zealand. Doull argues Ashwin would have been a better choice due to his batting skills. India's innings ended poorly on Day 1, losing three quick wickets to New Zealand's advantage.
Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull criticized Team India's decision to field Mohammed Siraj as a nightwatchman following the dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the final Test against New Zealand at Wankhade Stadium on Friday.
Expressing his disapproval of using a tail-end player in such a situation, Doull suggested that Ravichandran Ashwin would have been a more suitable option due to his better batting skills. Doull emphasized that sending a lower-order player in spin-friendly conditions was a mistake and that a capable batsman should have been positioned on the field instead.
India's potentially strong finish on Day 1 quickly unraveled as they lost three wickets in the final two overs. New Zealand's Ajaz Patel took two key wickets in rapid succession, followed by the run-out of Virat Kohli, leaving India at 86/4, trailing by 149 runs. The game's momentum shifted in favor of the visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
